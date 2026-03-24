Business etiquette training strengthens tourism readiness in Region Nine

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has improved tourism standards in Region Nine by hosting a Business Etiquette training session in the Rupununi.

The session, facilitated by Deborah King of Harobed Training, brought together 26 participants who were equipped with essential skills to enhance professional conduct, communication, and workplace courtesy.

Participants who completed the Business Etiquette Training in Region Nine

Participants engaging in the Business Etiquette Training in Region Nine

Participants engaged in interactive exercises covering key areas such as first impressions, verbal and non-verbal communication, and dining etiquette, critical components of delivering high-quality service within the tourism and hospitality sector.

The initiative is expected to have a far-reaching impact on the hinterland region, where tourism continues to emerge as a vital economic driver.

Participants are now better positioned to create memorable experiences for visitors by strengthening their interpersonal and service delivery skills.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, encouraged participants to utilise the knowledge gained to raise the industry standards and seize emerging opportunities within the sector.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, speaking with participants at the Business Etiquette Training in Region Nine

As Region Nine gears up to host the much-anticipated Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo 2026, the training is perfectly timed to enhance professionalism and elevate customer engagement, crucial elements that will ensure the region is exceptionally prepared to welcome both local and international visitors.