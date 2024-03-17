Canal Bank receives new $3.5M boat, engine to transport students

Transportation has become much easier for some 27 Canal Bank, Matarkai sub-district, following the commissioning of a new $3.5 million boat and engine.

The boat and engine will enable the students to attend school more regularly and punctually.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, officially handed over the transportation at Turu Mission Sunday morning.

While underscoring the government’s commitment to transforming Guyana, Minister Croal stressed that providing the boat and engine will significantly contribute to reducing the school dropout rate in the area.

Additionally, he announced that bids will soon open for the construction of a school in Matthew’s Ridge, complementing ongoing construction of schools at Hosororo and Kwebanna.

Minister Croal noted, “All of this is to ensure that all of our children have equal access and the best delivery of educational services…We will continue to work hard with every community.”

He also said other developments are in the pipeline for Canal Bank and other communities in the region.

Meanwhile, Minister Parag highlighted that the government will continue to invest in communities to provide equal access to essential services.

“We believe that progress is not measured by how much money we put into a budget. It is measured by the impact that the money is supposed to go towards. So, when we deliver goods and services to the people that are meant to improve your lives…That is how we measure progress,” stressed Minister Parag.

Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley was also in attendance and delivered brief remarks.

Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

