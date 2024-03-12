CARICOM confident about Haitian-led solution to spiralling security crisis

Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and seven Caribbean leaders, international partners and representatives from the United Nations met in Kingston Jamaica Monday, to discuss the spiralling crisis in Port-au-Prince, the capital city of Haiti.

President Ali held a press briefing at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston, in which he emphasised the urgent need for restoring law and order and delivering humanitarian aid to those in need.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the preparatory meetings for the High-Level Meeting on Haiti in Jamaica

The head of state mentioned that leaders have been in contact with important stakeholders in Haiti, to find common ground for free and fair elections in the shortest possible time – a critical element in restoring peace in stability in the French nation.

“These discussions have not been easy and we’ve impressed upon all stakeholders that they have a duty to their people, to reach a consensus among themselves now. A consensus is for all the Haitian people and stakeholders to give a little for the greater good of the Haitian people,” President Ali stated.

He emphasised that the immediate solution must not be the sole focus, but establishing sustainable mechanisms for political stability and long-term recovery and development.

Importantly, while discussions are being led by CARICOM and the international community, President Ali noted that the main goal is to present ideas and options to Haitian stakeholders so they can be empowered to come up with a solution to the worsening situation.

“I want the people of Haiti to know that the collective here, sees the future of Haiti in the hands of the people and stakeholders of Haiti. And we look forward for the stakeholders in Haiti and the people of Haiti, to take ownership, to take responsibility and to have the level of consciousness that is required for Haiti and to advance the cause of Haiti,” he underscored.

He added, “I am very optimistic based upon all the discussions today. We in CARICOM are very optimistic. I think among all the stakeholders, all the partners here and these are the partners for Haiti, for the people of Haiti, I am very confident that we have found commonality … for the prosperity of Haiti and for the stability of Haiti.”

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken also reiterated the importance of the Haitian-derived solution.

Moreover, he announced that the US is committing another US$100 million for a United Nations (UN)- backed multinational security force that is to be led by Kenya, to support the Haitian National Police Force, which is currently under-resourced and outmanned. Another US$33 million will be provided by the US for humanitarian aid.

“All of us know that only the Haitian people can, only the Haitian people should determine their own future; not anyone else. But all of us here, CARICOM, the United States, our other partners, we can help restore a foundation of security that can address the tremendous suffering that innocent Haitians are suffering,” he expressed,

Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, stated that this meeting should bring the community closer to taking action as the situation becomes more dire for the majority of people in Haiti and the region.

Officials from Canada, Mexico, France and other bilateral partners also addressed the conference.

This meeting will be the latest in a series of facilitation efforts by the regional bloc to advance political dialogue and consensus in the French-speaking nation.

BBC News previously reported that the stricken Caribbean nation is escalating into a collapse, with heavily armed gangs attacking the National Palace in the capital city of Port-au-Prince over the weekend.

To add to the crisis, around 4,000 inmates escaped their holdings after the gangs attacked the main in the capital city, killing and injuring several persons including prison guards.

