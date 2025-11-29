CARICOM kilo walk unites region in push for sustainable energy solutions

In a unified call for sustainable energy practices, participants flooded the streets at dawn as CARICOM successfully hosted its annual Regional Kilo Walk, promoting renewable energy awareness, healthy lifestyles, and climate-smart living across the Caribbean.

Prime Minister Brig. (Rtd.) Mark Phillips and participants at the starting point of the CARICOM kilo walk

The event on Saturday drew government officials, youth leaders, NGOs, private sector groups and community advocates who made their energising trek along the Railway Embankment road, stepping in visible solidarity.

The 2025 theme, “Invest, Innovate, Sustain: Leading the Charge in Renewable Energy Frontiers”, underscores the shared responsibility of regional leaders and citizens in transforming the Caribbean Community’s energy systems.

Prime Minister Brig. (Rtd.) Mark Phillips speaking at the CARICOM Secretariat

Prime Minister Brig. (Rtd.) Mark Phillips attended the event, highlighting the benefits of renewable energy in the region.

He emphasised the importance of a unified effort in encouraging behavioural change that promotes sustainable development.

‘Today our walk had a powerful two-fold purpose, we walked to strengthen our physical and mental health, and we walked to inspire the kind of behavioural change that supports our region’s transitions to a prosperous, sustainable low-carbon energy future,” he said.

He also mentioned the impact of continued collaboration between all sectors in spreading awareness on eco-conscious developments in the region.

“Addressing this challenge requires participation of all sectors of society, the government, the private sector, communities and individuals. Therefore, we must continue to lead in advocacy, innovation and resilience,” the prime minister emphasised.

Prime Minister Brig. (Rtd) Mark Phillips, along with members of the Stride592 fitness group, participated in the kilo walk.

The event was facilitated by the Caricom Community (CARICOM) secretariat in collaboration with the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy Efficiency (CCREEE) and the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA).

As energy month concludes, the government remains committed to supporting ongoing regional initiatives aiming to transform the energy landscape and secure a cleaner, greener Caribbean Community.