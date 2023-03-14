CCAC launches consumer protection awareness drive with bumper sticker initiative

The Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) will launch a consumer protection awareness drive in the downtown Stabroek Market area tomorrow (Wednesday 15th of March) and participate in a webinar hosted by the PUC as part of the Commission’s activities in observance of World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) 2023.

Relevantly themed Messages from the Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Directors of CCAC, and Department of Consumer Affairs will be featured in the news media.

The objective of the bumper/vehicle sticker initiative is to use the commuter system to bring awareness to consumers across Guyana on their rights as consumers under the Consumer Affairs Act of 2011.

Vehicles and minibuses owners, in particular, will be encouraged to partner with the Commission to display the stickers, which will carry messages focused on consumers’ right to refund, warranties, contracts, and the illegal practice of no refund.

The event commences at 13:00 hrs up until 17:00 hrs. During the event, consumers will have the opportunity to interact with personnel from the Commission on the broader aspect of the Consumer Affairs Act and to win CCAC-branded merchandise.

The Commission last Saturday kicked off the observance with a public walk under the theme for WCRD 2023, “Empowering Consumers Through Clean Energy Transitions.” The walk was supported by consumers from a wide mix of sectors and communities.

The bumper sticker initiative will be taken to the 10 administrative regions.

The Department of Consumer Affairs and the Guyana National Bureau of Standards will also participate in the bumper sticker launch.

