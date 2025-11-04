CDC responds to high wind event in Lima Housing Scheme, Region Two

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC), in collaboration with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Two – Pomeroon-Supenaam, responded to a high wind event that affected several homes in the Lima Housing Scheme on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Reports from the Regional Chairman, Mr. Devin Mohan, confirmed that at approximately 7:50 a.m., strong winds caused significant roof damage to six (6) houses, affecting thirty-one (31) individuals, including adults and children.

Upon notification, the CDC deployed a team to conduct a rapid assessment of the impact. Emergency relief supplies, including tarpaulins, food hampers, and cleaning supplies and roofing materials, were distributed to affected households to provide immediate assistance and temporary shelter support.

The Region Two administration, with support from the CDC, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the Men on Mission (MoM) initiative, and private sector partners, convened an emergency coordination meeting to organise response and recovery efforts.

The RDC has since mobilised public works and CIIP personnel to assist with clearing debris and the commencement of rebuilding works, scheduled for Tuesday, November 4. Meals are also being provided for the affected families.

Two individuals sustained minor injuries during the incident. Both received prompt medical attention at the Suddie Public Hospital and were later discharged in stable condition.

CDC continues to monitor the situation closely and remains in contact with the Regional Administration to ensure that affected families receive the necessary support as they rebuild. Residents are encouraged to remain alert during this rainy season and to report any emergencies to the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114.