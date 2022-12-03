Chinese embassy hands over flood relief materials to CDC

In a demonstration of the strong, cordial relationship between the People’s Republic of China and Guyana, the Chinese embassy, on Friday handed over US$20,000 worth of flood relief materials to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

DG Colonel Nazrul Hussain and Ambassador of China to Guyana, Guo Haiyan reaffirmed the firm partnership between Guyana and China

The simple handing-over ceremony was held at the headquarters of the CDC on Thomas Lands.

The Ambassador of China to Guyana, Guo Haiyan commended the hard work of the CDC in protecting lives and property and said that China prioritises disaster relief and disaster risk reduction.

She said, “Disaster prevention and relief is an eternal subject of human survival and development.”

USD $20,000 worth of flood relief materials were handed over to Guyana’s CDC

Further, the ambassador noted that China is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world and as such, is passionate about developing and maintaining disaster relief and mitigation strategies.

“China attaches great importance to disaster risk reduction, coordinating security responses to all kinds of disasters with all our efforts.

“China upholds the vision of a common comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable vision of security. We are willing to work with other countries to respond to global security challenges. Caribbean countries, including Guyana, are also vulnerable to natural disasters.”

Moreover, Ambassador Haiyan pledged China’s continuous support and partnership in disaster mitigation efforts.

“China is ready to strengthen operations with Guyana in disaster management, prevention and mitigation. We know that for a long time, Guyanese people have demonstrated strength and efficiency in responding to natural disasters, and we hope that the Guyanese people continue to win in the face of future challenges. At the same time, China will always be your reliable partner and trustworthy friend,” she assured.

Accepting the materials on behalf of the CDC, Director General Colonel Nazrul Hussain, expressed gratitude to the embassy and affirmed that the partnership between Guyana and China remains firm.

Earlier this year, China also donated some US$50, 000 to facilitate disaster response countrywide.

