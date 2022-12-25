Christmas Message from His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, First Lady Arya Ali, and Master Zayd Ali

The nativity of Jesus

The First Lady and I and our son Zayd extend heartfelt greetings to all Guyanese, at home and abroad, and especially to our Christian Brothers and Sisters on this joyous occasion of Christmas. It is truly a blessing for us to greet you all on this wonderful occasion.

The celebration of Christmas recalls many images including the nativity scene which depicts the humble birth of Jesus, lying innocently and peacefully in a manger, wrapped in “swaddling clothes”, and surrounded by his caring and protective mother and father. This timeless image of the Holy Family is a powerful model of faithfulness, love, and unity.

The nativity of Jesus also reminds us that we are all called to be part of the wider human family, a family united in expressing concern and solidarity with each other. We are all our Brothers’ and Sisters’ keepers, and custodians of God’s magnificent creation.

Today, our human family faces many challenges. God’s creation, established to provide for our needs, is under threat by the climate crisis. Conflict between and within countries has occasioned deaths, destruction, and suffering and have exacerbated the hardships occasioned by the global health crisis.

And yet as we gaze upon the nativity scene, it radiates a message of hope. We are assured that no matter the gravity of the challenges facing us, so long as we remain united as a family, as a community, as a society, and as a nation we are stronger and more resilient, and better able to respond to life’s challenges.

The true meaning of Christmas is to be found in the humbleness and simplicity of Christ’s nativity. It invites us to manifest a spirit of solidarity with the wider human family, and especially the vulnerable in our midst – the sick, the hungry, the poor, the destitute, and the infirm. As members of the wider human family, we have a responsibility to attend to the needs of the less.

As we celebrate the joyous Season of Christmas, let us work towards promoting that spirit of oneness within our country.

Let us remain steadfast in our quest for unity. Let us ensure that no weapon, formed to divide our human family, prospers! And let us empty our hearts and larders in helping the needy! In giving, we will find great happiness.

A happy and holy Christmas to all!

May your holidays be filled with love and enormous goodwill!

Merry Christmas, Guyana!

December 25, 2022

