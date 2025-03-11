Climate resilience essential to infrastructural development – Min Edghill

The government has taken proactive steps to integrate climate resilience into the rehabilitation and modernisation of major road networks to address challenges presented by climate change.

The move comes even as the country faces an unprecedented economic surge due to its booming oil and gas sector.

Considering the country’s susceptibility to flooding and rising sea levels, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill said the integration begins with climate-resilient infrastructure designs.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, delivers remarks at the World Bank’s inaugural sustainable transport ministerial roundtable on Monday

He was at the time participating in the World Bank’s inaugural sustainable transport ministerial roundtable on Monday during its two-day Transforming Transportation 2025 conference in Washington, DC.

“We plan, develop, and construct infrastructure that can withstand the impacts of climate change, including extreme weather events, rising temperatures, sea-level rise, flooding and other environmental stresses,” the minister explained.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, delivers remarks at the World Bank’s inaugural sustainable transport ministerial roundtable on Monday

He stated that the approach guarantees adaptability and sustainability for Guyana’s infrastructure.

A key strategy being implemented is the elevation of roads above anticipated flood levels, particularly in coastal areas and flood-prone regions.

The measure is being incorporated in the Linden to Mabura road project and the Ogle to Eccles bypass project to ensure vital transportation routes remain functional during adverse weather conditions.

Minister Edghill pointed out that ensuring urban centres and rural communities are connected through climate-resilient infrastructure is also key.

“In some cases, alternative routes or detours are considered to ensure that transportation remains available even when a major road is temporarily closed due to extreme weather,” he said.

Regular inspections are also being conducted to identify deteriorated roads to prioritise maintenance and preventive maintenance techniques focused on timely interventions to preserve and extend the lifespan of roads.

Collaborations with regional and international partners, including the World Bank (WB), the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) have provided Guyana with indispensable aid.

This includes access to funding and technical expertise for road modernisation projects such as the updated road technical standards under the recently approved World Bank project, which considers the latest climate change weather patterns, among others.

The minister also explained that these collaborations, coupled with technical capacity building and engagement with local communities, boost and safeguard the country’s developing transportation infrastructure.

The World Bank’s conference focuses on the skills, policies, and resources needed to move from planning and policy to the implementation of equitable, sustainable, and resilient transportation systems.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

