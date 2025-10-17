Commander-in-Chief confers commissions on new GDF officers, charges them to lead with wisdom and fairness

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has conferred the Instruments of Commission on 22 newly commissioned Second Lieutenants, and State Warrants to four Warrant Officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The ceremony was held on Friday at the Office of the President at Shiv Chanderpaul Drive in Georgetown, in the presence of family, friends, and senior military officials, including Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan.

Officers take their oath of office before the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

After appointing the new officers, President Ali delivered remarks, reminding them that the Instruments of Commission and State Warrants not only reflect their individual achievements but also renew the agreement between the state and those who serve to defend it.

Officers were also reminded that the document provides them with a legal authority to lead, direct, and command, an authority which must be exercised with wisdom, restraint, and a deep sense of responsibility.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, delivers the charge

“The Instrument of Commission is not a gift. It testifies to your competence earned through rigorous training, sacrifice, and consistent demonstration of leadership potential,” the commander in chief stated. With courage and discipline remaining the foundation of military leadership, President Ali urged the officers to lead with fairness, humility and integrity.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan; Colonel Sheldon Howell; Director of the National Intelligence and Security, and National Security Advisor, Gerry Gouveia, with the 22 newly appointed Second Lieutenants

The head of state further underscored the GDF’s evolving role in national development, disaster response, and regional security, stressing that continuous training and adaptation to technology must remain at the forefront.

“The modern officer must be as comfortable with data and digital tools as with discipline and drills. You must understand not only the battlefield, but the broader geopolitical and social terrain in which national defence operates,” the commander in chief advised.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan; Colonel Sheldon Howell, Director of the National Intelligence and Security, and National Security Advisor, Gerry Gouveia, with the four new Warrant Officers

He commended the officers for their dedication and sacrifice, and charged them to remain true to the values of service, discipline, and professionalism, tenets that distinguish the GDF.

“Remember the authority you now hold does not make you masters over others,” the president declared. “It makes you servants of a higher duty, to lead by example, to inspire by character, and to care for the men and women entrusted to your command.“ The 26 officers recently completed the Standard Officers’ Course (SOC) No 56, and were officially commissioned by President Ali on Wednesday at Base Camp Ayanganna.