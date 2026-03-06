Confidence comes after you speak – Min Walrond says as she encourages girls to lead

Young women must not wait for confidence before stepping into leadership roles, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond told participants at the Fourth National Assembly of Girls on Friday, urging them to speak up and take part in shaping Guyana’s future.

She delivered the keynote address at the 4th National Assembly of Girls, which has drawn young women from across Guyana to learn about the country’s democratic system while participating in debates inside the National Assembly Chamber, where national decisions are made

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, addressing the 4th National Assembly of Girls on Friday

The event is being held ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, a time which, Minister Walron said, should be used not only to celebrate the achievements of women but to reaffirm the importance of their participation in public life.

“That is important work because when women and girls are missing from decision-making spaces, issues that affect households, communities and everyday safety can be misunderstood, can be under-prioritised or handled without the experienced perspective that makes policy effective,” she told the assembly.

Drawing from her own experience in public service, Minister Walrond told the young participants that confidence often develops only after individuals act.

Recalling an early moment in her career, she said, “Confidence often arrives after you act, not before it. So, if you’re waiting to feel ready before you speak, the truth is you become ready by speaking. You become strong by trying. You become better by practising.”

The minister also reflected on her transition into political leadership in 2020, when she was appointed Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce despite having no previous experience in electoral politics.

She acknowledged that the appointment drew criticism and that her competence to lead was questioned. However, she said she went on to complete a successful five-year tenure before being appointed Minister of Home Affairs.

The minister also noted that she is only the fourth woman among sixteen ministers to lead the Home Affairs Ministry since 1961, highlighting the need for greater representation of women in leadership positions.

Within the security sector, Minister Walrond said women are also serving on the front lines in agencies such as the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Prison Service and the Guyana Fire Service, rising through the ranks and strengthening the institutions responsible for protecting the country.

She commended the Imperial House and the National Assembly and its partners for creating a space where girls can learn about governance and practice, describing it as an investment in leadership.

“This sitting is an affirmation that the future of Guyana will be shaped by the voices, ideas and courage of young women who are willing to participate in the democratic life of our nation,” she stated.

The sitting also featured remarks by the Prime Minister of the 4th Assembly of Girls, Kyra Adams and Leader of the Opposition Kyla Fraser.