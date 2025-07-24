Conservation International hails Guyana’s LCDS 2030 as model for nature, development

Guyana’s forward-thinking approach to promoting the protection and value of biodiversity continues to gain international recognition from key stakeholders in the industry.

One such stakeholder is Conservation International (CI), a global, non-profit organisation whose key aim is to protect nature and biodiversity through science, policy and partnerships.

Speaking at the Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Wednesday, CI’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Muttulingam Sanjayan, praised Guyana for conceiving positive environmental solutions that foster nature’s conservation and development.

Dr Muttulingam Sanjayan, Chief Executive Officer, Conservation International

“Nature’s biodiversity is the infrastructure of our planet, and that is why it deserves the investments that we need to make. Through the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030, which Guyana has put forward, you have managed to find a way to make nature conservation and development go hand in hand, and return the benefits to indigenous communities and local people and to protect the rich biological heritage that Guyana has,” Dr Sanjayan stated.

He explained that Guyana stands at the intersection of two great ecosystems/ecoregions: the Guiana Shield and the Amazon Basin.

“What sets Guyana apart for me is not just your natural wealth, it is not even your mineral wealth, it is your visionary leadership, and right now, the world needs leaders.”

Signatories to the Global Biodiversity Alliance



In his presentation, Dr Sanjayan mentioned that various organisations have signed up to be part of this transformational summit and alliance because of a common ideal.

“I know for a fact that we are motivated by love. That is what brought us to the table. I suspect [that for] many of you heads of state, there is a similar feeling as well,” he expressed.

The first-of-its-kind Global Biodiversity Alliance (GBA) Summit opened on Wednesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), with Caribbean leaders, global experts, and heads of state in attendance. It is a brainchild of President Mohamed Irfaan Ali in keeping with the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.