Contracts signed for rehabilitation of Miscellaneous Roads in Region 10

The Ministry of Public Works today signed contracts to the tune of GY$842,393,353 for the rehabilitation of 19 Miscellaneous Roads in Region 10;

1. Block 22 Main Road, Wismar

2. Ice Water Road, Block 22

3. Broad Money Street, Amelia’s Ward

4. Community Centre North Side Road, Amelia’s Ward

5. Henry’s Road, South Amelia’s Ward

6. Well Road, Amelia’s Ward

7. Lover’s Lane & School Access Road, Amelia’s Ward

8. Second Corner Main Street

9 Empire Drive Road

10. Last Cross Street, Empire Drive

11. Blue Berry Hill Back Road,

12. Oval Road, Retrieve, Linden

13. Harvey’s Road, One Mile Extension

14. Bobby Nowel’s Street, One Mile, Linden

15. Riverside Road, Watooka, Linden

16. West Watooka Hill Top, Linden

17. West Watooka Internal Road, Linden

18. Half Mile Road, Wismar

19. Green Valley Road, Wismar

These projects have a three (3) months duration.

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, has urged the contractors to immediately get into execution mode.

Meanwhile, he reemphasized the Government’s massive build-out plan for Region 10 which will continue into 2024.

Just recently instruction has been given by His Excellency to pave 1000 meters of roadway in Coomaka, along with another 1600 meters at Old England/ Siberia, Minister Edgill stated. Adding that these roads are at crusher run level and must be brought up to asphaltic concrete.

Additionally, he said there is work to be done at Ituni: four concrete roads, as well as a new road to be constructed at Black Bush for which the contract will be awarded immediately.

Minister Edghill said along with 62 roads to be built, 19 more added today, and some $300 million earmarked for projects under the Hinterland programme for Region 10, there is work and opportunity for everyone.

He said, like every other region of the country, Region 10 is experiencing a massive infrastructural overhaul in keeping with the Government’s national buildout plan.

