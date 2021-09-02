COVID-19 measures are to create a safe work environment -President Ali

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali says the COVID-19 measures the Government has implemented aim to create a safe work environment.

President Ali was responding to reports that several workers’ unions have approached the High Court to challenge the measures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Guyana.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

“We have not made vaccination mandatory. What we have done is to say that in order to secure people who are vaccinated and have a safe work environment – and part of the labour relations is to have a safe work environment – if unvaccinated persons have a greater possibility of creating an unsafe environment, then you have to make decisions,” the President said on the sidelines of an event at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, on Wednesday.

He said people should try to understand the public health issue.

“Look at what is happening in many countries in the region with Delta. Many of the countries are running out of oxygen, and if we understand this and the public health implications of this, I’m sure we’ll all make the right decision that we have to support vaccination.”

Government continues to execute an aggressive vaccination campaign, maintaining that vaccination is the surest way out of the pandemic.