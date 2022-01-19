CPCE graduates largest batch of trained teachers in the history of the College

The Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) today graduated its largest batch of trained teachers in the history of the College. This was announced by the Principal of the CPCE, Dr. Viola Rowe while presenting the Principal’s Report at the 87th Graduation Exercises of the College.

The Graduation Exercise was held in a hybrid format, with participants and graduates using Zoom and those receiving special awards attending the ceremony in person.

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson

According to Dr. Rowe, this batch of trained teachers was engaged by the traditional face to face modality, the blended print-based and face to face modality as well as the online modality. She said, “The January 2022 Graduating Class now holds the record of the largest graduating batch with its eight hundred, forty-three (843) trained teachers, of which one hundred ninety-eight (198) are Early Childhood trained, four hundred, four (404) Primary trained, and two hundred forty-one (241) qualified for the Secondary level.

She added that of the 843 students, 198 pursued the Trained Teacher’s Certificate (TTC) Programme and 645 pursued the Associate Degree (ADE) in Education Programme.

Principal of CPCE, Dr. Viola Rowe

Dr. Rowe said that during the reporting period the College experienced an astronomically high demand for teacher education with an enrolment of 2664 first-year applicants.

The Principal noted that before the 2021 reporting period the online application was unavailable which perhaps restricted knowledge and applications for potential students. Further, she said that enrolment size was restricted due to physical space and dormitory capacity for pre-service students. She said that the College experienced the effectiveness of technology as a contributor to the number of applications received online for the reporting period.

Ms. Tamika Alfred receiving the Chief Education Officer’s Prize from the CEO, Dr. Marcel Hutson

Dr. Rowe said that the increase in teacher demand is also credited to the clarion call by the Honourable Minister of Education Priya Manickchand for all untrained teachers to register at the College in keeping with the strategic plan to have 100% trained teachers in the Education system.

Moreover, Dr. Rowe said that the College continued to operate its 19 centres across the ten administrative regions with some programmes being expanded. The ADE programme was previously offered at eight centres but is now being offered at nine additional centres while the TTC is now being offered at 16 centres compared to the 11 centres in the previous reporting period.

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson said that it is the Ministry of Education's vision that the college becomes the premier teacher training institution in the region.

One cannot overemphasize the importance of education as it is considered the key to opening doors. He said that it is clear that education is a vital ingredient that provides a way of escape from the vagaries of life. “This benefit has become increasingly important because social changes today take place with increasing speed and affect the lives of more and more people. Education is, therefore, the vehicle through which persons understand these changes and are provided with the skills for adjusting to them.”

It is against this background Dr. Hutson said that the CPCE must be considered as the vanguard and bedrock of our education system and must do everything within its power to protect image by producing teachers of quality.

He said that the performance of the graduates this year was encouraging and challenged the administration of the College to improve its performance at every Graduation Exercise.

The Chief Education Officer noted that teachers must embrace in a strong way those fundamental principles learnt during their period of training. He told the graduands that as they move into the school system to remember that passion and purpose are fuel for energized development.

He said, “I say to you never lose focus of your passion and purpose, for a man without them will be like a ship without a sail, a ship without a destination. Remember the future of the nation’s children is in your hands. Believe in yourself and never be afraid to explore new approaches to teaching and learning.”

The Awards and Prizes are as follows:

The President’s Award for Excellence

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Programme – Jessica Seeraj (Rose Hall)

The Prime Minister’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Trained Teacher’s Certificate Programme – Millie Henrito (Kamarang)

The Minister of Education’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Pre-Service Secondary Academic Programme – Donette Adrienne Nicholson (Turkeyen)

The Minister of Agriculture’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Secondary Pre-Vocational Programme in Agricultural Science – June Ann De Abreu (Georgetown)

The CPCE’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Secondary Academic Programme in Social Studies – Govinda Samaroo (Rose Hall)

The Vice Principal – Curriculum & Instruction’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Secondary Pre-Vocational Programme in Home Economics – Tamika Alfred (Georgetown)

The Deputy Chief Education Officer – Technical’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Secondary Pre-Vocational Programme in Industrial Technology – Jhansham Latchman (Georgetown)

The CPCE’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Secondary Pre-Vocational Programme in Information Technology – Rayan Nathaniel Kharajpaul (Turkeyen)

The Gain Mart Enterprise’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Secondary Pre-Vocational Programme in Business Studies – David Abraham Sears (Turkeyen)

The Dr. Viola Rowe’s A.A. Prize

The Graduating Student who showed dedication in the face of grave adversities – Keawana Vonetta Moseley (Turkeyen)

The Centre for Student Support Services Prize

The continuing student who embodies the spirit of the College by showing volunteerism, dedication, initiative and support – Rajendra Sukoo (Turkeyen)

The Patricia McPherson’s Prize

The graduating student who: would have achieved an over all average at the level of attainment of no less than a credit and at least a credit in Teaching Practice; participating in at least two co-curricular activities; is involved in student governance and community based programmes – James Osborne (Turkeyen)

The CPCE Board of Governor’s Prize

The student who has demonstrated sterling leadership in student affairs and with an overall pass with distinction – James Osborne (Turkeyen) – Honourary Mention

The CPCE’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Students on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Pre-Service Early Childhood Programme – Goshanie Samaroo (Anna Regina – Pre-Service)

The CPCE’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Distance Education Early Childhood Programme – Umblita Gangajelly (Vreed-en-Hoop)

The Dr. Michelle McBean’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Trained Teacher’s Certificate Early Childhood Programme – Millie Henrito (Kamarang)

The Vice Principal – Administration’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Pre-Service Primary Programme – Tharuna Lall (Anna Ragina -Pre-Service)

The Vice Principal – Development’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Distance Education Primary Programme – Faith Stuart (Vreed-en-Hoop)

The CPCE’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Trained Teacher’s Certificate Primary Programme – Clarinda Reuben (Kamarang)

The Guyana Teachers’ Union’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Distance Education Secondary Academic Programme – Jessica Seeraj (Rose Hall)

The Patricia David’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Pre-Service Secondary Pre-Vocational Programme – David Abraham Sears (Turkeyen)

The Principal – GTI’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Distance Education Pre-Vocational Programme – June Ann De Abreu (Georgetown)

The Permanent Secretary – Ministry of Education’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Pre-Service Programme in Teaching Practice – Jubliee Prescott (Turkeyen)

The Chief Education Officer’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Distance Education Programme in Teaching Practice – Tamika Alfred (Georgetown)

The AEA’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Pre-Service Programme in Individual Study – Kesha George (Linden)

The Principal – CPCE’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Distance Education Programme in Individual Study – Ajay Permaul (Rose Hall)

The Austin’s Book Services Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Secondary Academic Programme in English Language – Jessica Seeraj (Rose Hall)

The Director – NCERD’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Secondary Academic Programme in Mathematics – Vedmattie Jodhan (Vreed-en-Hoop)

The Assuria’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Secondary Academic Programme in Modern Language – Daniela Yeritzia Gibbs (Turkeyen)

The NT Computeac’s Prize

The Best Overall Graduating Student on the Two-Year Associate Degree in Education Secondary Academic Programme in Science – Rajendranauth Deonarine (Rose Hall)