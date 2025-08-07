De Kinderen Hospital set to open Monday

– Fourth hospital to be commissioned under President Ali’s leadership

Hundreds of families along the West Coast of Demerara will soon have easier access to modern, specialised healthcare with the commissioning of a brand-new regional hospital at De Kinderen, Region Three.

The new hospital is expected to be commissioned on Monday and is the fourth major hospital to be opened under the leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, following the new facilities at Diamond and Enmore in Region Four and Bath in Region Five.

With the opening of this facility, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration is sending a clear signal of its commitment to making healthcare faster, stronger, and more accessible for every citizen.

What is inside? This state-of-the-art facility was built to Chinese, British and American standards and will offer:

Specialised care units like Intensive Care Unit (ICU), High Dependency Unit (HDU), neonatal care and outpatient

24-hour emergency care, lab services, and advanced imaging (CT, MRI, digital X-ray)

Four operating theatres, including paediatric and intensive care



An inside view of the hospital

The new medical facility will support hundreds of full-time jobs for residents, from medical specialists to patient care and administrative staff.

It aims to cut wait times and remove the need for long trips.

The De Kinderen hospital is one of two major hospitals being built in the area. Earlier this year, President Ali started the rebuilding of the West Demerara Hospital, a $11.4 billion project. This new hospital will have over 150 beds and offer similar services to the other hospitals.

An inside view of the hospital

These projects are part of a larger change in Guyana’s healthcare sector, with President Ali aiming for Guyana to become a centre for high-quality medical services.

By 2028, the government aims to operationalise 12 new hospitals. The others include:

Hospitals in Lima, Region Two and Number 75 Village in Region Six

A new paediatric and maternal hospital is being built at Ogle, the first of its kind in the Caribbean

The New Amsterdam Hospital is being transformed into a five-level smart hospital with a US$161M investment

Bartica and Linden regional hospitals are also set for full reconstruction

This transformation extends beyond the coast, with the government investing in new hospitals in Moruca (Region One), Kamarang (Region Seven), Kato (Region Eight), and Lethem (Region Nine), with funding already secured by the government.

This means many Guyanese, especially Amerindians in remote areas, will have better access to quick, life-saving care.