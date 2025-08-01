Development continues after Sept 1 – PM Phillips 

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Thursday night reaffirmed the PPP/C Government’s unwavering commitment to continued national development, telling a packed Region Five community meeting that the work does not end on September 1st, it accelerates.

Addressing a vibrant gathering at D’Edward village in Region Five, PM Phillips underscored that development is not seasonal, nor is it tied to electoral cycles.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips addressing the crowd at D Edward Village, Region Five

“Come September 1st, development continues,” he stated firmly, drawing cheers from a sea of supporters.

“This is a Region Five meeting,” the Prime Minister declared. “Nobody can accuse us of trucking in or busing in people—this crowd is local, and it’s powerful.”

He praised the turnout, noting it surpassed the major rallies held by the opposition in Georgetown.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, with his wife Mignon, and other PPP/C candidate,s on Thursday in Region Five

In his speech, the prime minister reflected on the true essence of the PPP/C’s philosophy: unity and inclusivity.

“In 1950, the PPP was born out of unity. And tonight, that dream of a united Guyana—of Dr Cheddi Jagan—is alive and thriving,” he told the crowd.

A section of the residents who gathered in Region Five on Thursday for the PPP/C community meeting

“Our General Secretary calls it the Red Tsunami. Five years ago, I called it the Red Army. Now, it’s a wave of transformation sweeping across Guyana,” the PM said.

The prime minister outlined the significant achievements made over the past five years under President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s leadership, including the construction of over 1,000 community roads in Region Five.

PM Phillips and his wife, Mignon, at the rally on Thursday evening

He explained that many of those roads were built by local contractors, creating jobs and empowering families.

He referenced major investments in healthcare, highlighting the recent opening of a state-of-the-art hospital in Bath, which has already created over 100 new jobs and offers advanced services like CT scans, surgeries, and dental care.

“You no longer have to go to New Amsterdam for proper healthcare—it’s right here in your community,” he said.

The PM also pointed to the strides that were made in providing treated water to residents, relief for those working in the agriculture sector, job creation, which includes 2,500 new “National Pathway Workers” jobs in Region Five and the rehabilitation of local markets in Rosignol and Bath.

He also reminded residents of the direct benefits they’ve received under the current administration, such as:

The Because We Care cash grant, now raised to $50,000 per child

$100,000 payout to every adult Guyanese from oil revenues

payout to every adult Guyanese from oil revenues Free university education starting this year

starting this year $100,000 bonus for every newborn

for every newborn Dialysis and eye care assistance

Increasing the old-age pensions and tax thresholds