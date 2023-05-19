Developmental works to begin next week in East, West Ruimveldt

Residents of East and West Ruimveldt, Georgetown will soon benefit from better roads, among other developments, following a community engagement with government ministers.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy visited the communities on Thursday to listen to the concerns of residents.

Members of the two communities highlighted issues such as the need for better roads, drainage and irrigation, and issuance of lands and jobs.

Minister Indar engaging a resident

“A number of additional issues have come to the table, and we will start to follow up on them. We will go back to everyone that we visited, and we will do follow-ups with them,” Minister Indar noted.

He stated that staff from his ministry will revisit the area next Tuesday, to assess the infrastructural works to be undertaken.

Residents will receive contracts from government to complete works in their respective communities.

Minister Indar informed that Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, will also visit the two communities to address the land issues.

Meanwhile, Minister McCoy told residents that they will not be left behind, especially when it comes to the development of their communities.

Minister McCoy engaging residents

“Every single home we will visit. We will engage you one-on-one, break down the issue and let you understand what we are about and we will work exactly on what you need,” Minister McCoy assured.

Two weeks ago, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill visited East Ruimveldt, where he noted that his ministry will be constructing concrete roads in various parts of the community.

Similarly, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha consulted with residents there and noted that vital drainage works will commence by next week. Several outreaches were also conducted in communities nationwide.

