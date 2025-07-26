Dr Jagdeo commits to employing poverty-eradication mechanism

Guyanese have been assured by Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo that in the next five years, the PPP/C Government will be relentless in providing the mechanisms to eradicate poverty.

He told a packed and vibrant crowd gathered at Anna Regina Market Square that there are several measures that will be employed since his party “will not rest until every single Guyanese and every family gets the help to lift themselves out of poverty.”

Specific to Region Two, residents will also benefit from electricity rates being halved.

PPP GS, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

This will happen when the major solar farm being constructed in the region is completed.

This is akin to the national plan of the government to reduce by 50 per cent the electricity rates for Guyanese when the mammoth gas-to-energy project comes on stream.

Added to that in the next five years Dr Jagdeo relayed that, “There will be cash grants to families. We will ensure that you will not have to pay for your children’s education; we have already started that process.”

Already on the cards of his party for the next five years are the increase of old age pension, public assistance and the continuation of the Because We Care cash grant, as well as the Newborn cash grant; all initiatives that have been widely embraced by Guyanese across the country.