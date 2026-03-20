Drainage, housing, recreation targeted in East Ruimveldt upgrade plan

Residents of East Ruimveldt are set to benefit from a series of targeted community upgrades following a walkabout led by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday.

The head of state was accompanied by government ministers, technical teams and community representatives.

He engaged residents directly and identified several priority areas for intervention, including drainage, sanitation, housing improvements and recreational facilities.

President Ali said the visit formed part of the government’s hands-on approach to addressing community concerns and improving living conditions.

President Irfaan Ali interacting with a resident of East Ruimveldt

“We were able to walk the community today and identify some key challenges facing the community,” he stated, while commending parents for placing strong emphasis on education and positive activities for children.

Among the major issues raised were inadequate internal drainage systems, poor sanitation, and the need for improved community infrastructure.

The president acknowledged that while some of these responsibilities fall under municipal authorities, the government will take a more direct role.

“We can’t wait anymore. We are here to work directly with the communities to address key issues,” he said.

President Irfaan Ali surrounded by members of his cabinet and residents of East Ruimveldt

The president announced that technical teams will return to conduct detailed assessments of drainage networks and sanitation challenges, with plans to implement solutions aimed at creating a cleaner and healthier environment. This includes the planting of trees, particularly fruit trees, to enhance the community space.

Efforts will also be made to address housing concerns, including roof repairs for vulnerable families, and to upgrade recreational facilities to better serve youths, the elderly and residents at large.

In addition, the government is exploring the development of a designated commercial area to accommodate vendors in a more organised and dignified setting. The initiative will see the construction of a tarmacked space with a courtyard-style layout to support small businesses.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand said works are already being prepared to address several of the issues highlighted.

Members of the East Ruimveldt football team

“We are looking at concrete drains, rehabilitating the market and the football ground. We want to ensure your children have a clean, wholesome space,” she told residents, while emphasising that the government will partner with the community to improve overall living standards.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport Steven Jacobs noted that interventions in the area have already commenced and will be expanded.

“We want to continue that work to make this space wholesome so when you come out in the afternoon, you feel fulfilled,” he said, adding that structured support will be provided to sports teams to help young people develop their talents.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning Keoma Griffith underscored the administration’s commitment to community engagement and empowerment.

“It took us three minutes to convince the President to come into East Ruimveldt, and that is the level of dedication he has to the people,” he said.

The minister also pledged to bring employment and training opportunities directly to residents.

“We’ll be coming to every corner, every street, every backdam, telling you of opportunities to upskill yourself,” he stated, noting that the initiative aims to advance skills development and create pathways to employment.

President Ali reaffirmed that the government will continue working closely with communities to deliver tangible improvements, noting that collaborative efforts between residents and the state are key to sustainable development.