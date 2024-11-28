Drainage systems to be fortified as over $5b in supplementary provisions approved

The National Assembly on Wednesday approved over $5 billion in current and capital expenditures for the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) in an effort to fortify drainage systems nationwide.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha appeared in the Committee of Supply during the 89th sitting of the National Assembly, to defend and disaggregate the requested supplementary sums.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha answering questions put in the Committee of Supply of National Assembly on Wednesday

Under capital expenditures, the minister outlined a series of projects, including the procurement of mini and amphibious excavators to support flood-prone communities, amounting to over $2 billion.

“Mr Chair, NDIA will be managing these machines, but we are working in close collaboration with the RDC and NDCs. But, most of the times…we are giving NDCs to manage them, but NDIA is [taking care] of operation and maintenance costs,” he relayed in direct response to an opposition member of parliament (MP).

In addition, monies were appropriated for the construction of access roads, rehabilitation of farm-to-market roads, dredging and excavation of outfalls, construction of drainage and irrigation channels, among other projects – benefitting hundreds of residents in several regions.

Meanwhile, Minister Mustapha informed the house that construction works on the new pump station at Cottage, Mahaicony, Region Five is 70 per cent completed, with the NDIA currently procuring pump machines.

Recognising the project is well over its stipulated deadline, he said the government is pursuing liquated damages from the contracting company who has been facing numerous challenges in completing the station.

“It’s not that project alone. A number of projects we are charging liquated damages,” he informed the house.

He assured the ministry is following protocols, and if the contractor cannot complete the project, further action will be taken to the National Tender & Procurement Administration (NPTA) Board.

“Mr Chair, we informed the National Tender & Procurement Administration (NPTA) about the performance of the contractor. If we terminate the contract, we will inform the board, they have the duty to give him contract or not, or blacklist him,” Minister Mustapha underscored when questioned by the opposition.

The National Assembly also green lighted approximately $2.5 billion for current expenditures, taking the aggregate amount approved to over $5 billion.

These sums forms part of an over $84 billion in supplementary provisions sought by the government to finance developmental programmes across various sectors.

