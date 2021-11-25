Encashment of $25,000 one-off cash grants for pensioners, persons with disabilities extended to Dec. 15 -Dr. Vindhya Persaud

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security announced Thursday that pensioners and persons living with disabilities can cash their $25,000 cash grant vouchers by December 15.

Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud said the extension is to allow persons who could not uplift their vouchers, to benefit from the government intervention.

The vouchers can be cashed at any post office or Sure Pay/Money Gram agency.

Dr. Persaud interacts with residents and officers during the recent distribution exercise. The period for cashing the $25,000 voucher has now been extended to December 15, 2021.

“It is government’s commitment to public assistance recipients and people living with disabilities. In addition to our survey, we worked along with the National Commission on Disability and the Poor Law Commission to ensure that persons living with disabilities who were not on our Public Assistance register were included, and we are working on a system to deliver this to their homes,” Dr. Persaud noted in a release from the ministry.

The release said pensioners can visit regional offices or central offices of the ministry to uplift their vouchers, along with their 2022 pension books.

“December 15 is the latest that we can extend; we just want to make sure that everyone benefits,” Minister Persaud said.

She is also encouraging prepaid customers of Guyana Power and Light (GPL) to secure the one-time electricity credit made available by government. The one-time credit amounts to $3,750 and recipients are urged to visit the nearest GPL office to convert the credit into a Prepaid Electricity Token.

Should persons require further clarity on the initiative, contact can be made with GPL, Monday to Friday, between 8 AM and 3 PM. GPL’s call center can be contacted on telephone 226-2600.

Meanwhile, Dr. Persaud noted that the recent cash grant distribution exercise was a massive undertaking which was supported by volunteers, along with community and regional representatives.

“Our small staff complement was deployed across regions to ensure that the exercise was efficient and easily accessible. Where there were glitches in the exercise, every effort was made to rectify them. But it is remarkable that many persons would have already benefited from the voucher and 2022 book in one month,” she said. “The shut-in delivery to target the remaining persons is ongoing and officers from the ministry are fanning out to conclude the entire exercise by next week.”

Pensioners, who are bedridden, visually impaired, or confined to a wheelchair, can receive their pensions through direct delivery by registering for the shut-in services

To request, they can call the following numbers: 221 2571, 221 2544 (Mahaicony); 232 0952, 232 0953 (Fort Wellington); 333 3970, 333 3318 (New Amsterdam); 337 2667 (Whim); 335 3051 (Skeldon); 771 4311 (Anna Regina); 225 6202, 223 6027 (Georgetown); 264 2690 (West Bank Demerara); 223 1746 ext. 2266/2267 (East Bank Demerara); 220 8977, 256 3635 (East Coast Demerara); 444 6330, 444 6815 (Linden); 772 2307 (Lethem); and 455 2964 (Bartica).

If their coupon booklet is lost, the ministry is asking that it be reported to the nearest police station. A copy of the police report should then be uplifted and taken to the nearest probation and social services office. If there is a change in address, contact should also be made with the probation office.