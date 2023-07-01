Epic Savannah Drive: Promoting tourism in the Hilly Sand and Clay Region

The Annual Epic Savannah Drive will be held on July 2 and is expected to be one of the most exciting events planned to promote sport and adventure tourism in the Hilly Sand and Clay natural region of Guyana.

The event’s coordinator and Owner of ‘Savannah Drive Guyana,’ Shane D’Andrade, said the activity started as a hobby.

“The Savannah Drive is a hobby, I do it because I love it, it’s not about money or anything, I decided to turn my hobby into a business.”

Shane D’Andrade and a former participant prepare for archery at Swan Village

This is the sixth year that the activity will be held.

Before takeoff from Savannah Drive Headquarters in Yarrowkabra on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, participants will have the opportunity to test their skills in an obstacle course featuring a balance bride, a hill climb, and a mud pit.

The first stop on the drive will be at Swan Village, to Sandville, Kuru Kururu, and then to Laluni for Lunch.

After lunch, the competitions will begin and persons can win prizes.

Participants will have the opportunity to participate in activities such as archery, mud race, off-road driving, grass track races, and trail races among others.

The obstacle course at Savannah Drive

The drive will also feature a mobile bar; however, persons can also walk with their own refreshments.

Also, a fully equipped off-road ambulance, with trained medical personnel, sponsored by New Vision Labs Inc. will be present throughout the activity.

The Savannah Drive Headquarters also caters to overnighters who wish to camp out or stay in one of the available cabins, they can also enjoy access to a swimming pool.

“I have a place on the highway and I love building stuff, everything you see here … I literally do it on a daily basis to keep it going,” D’Andrade told DPI.

