EU delegation meets Guyana’s Health Minister to discuss upcoming Health and Pharmaceutical investment mission

The European Union Delegation in Guyana Yesterday met with the Honourable Dr Frank Anthony, Minister of Health, to discuss the upcoming EU Health and Pharmaceutical Investment Mission.

The discussion focused on potential collaborative opportunities between the Ministry and the EU companies in the health and pharmaceutical sectors, aiming to align these efforts with Guyana’s healthcare needs and goals.

The EU Delegation is committed to fostering partnerships that will contribute positively to Guyana’s health sector, ensuring that the expertise and resources of EU companies are effectively utilized.

Ambassador René Van Nes, Joan Nadal, from EU Delegation Guyana and Taiana Mora, the mission coordinator and other members were present at the meeting

