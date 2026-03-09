Expanded NGSA programme gives more than 1,500 pupils extra learning opportunities

The Ministry of Education has expanded its academic support programme to prepare pupils for the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), with more than 1,500 students now benefitting from additional lessons in several regions.

The initiative is being delivered through the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD) Math Unit. It currently reaches 41 locations, strengthening students’ understanding of key subject areas, particularly mathematics, while building their confidence ahead of the national examination.

Students in attendance at the expanded NGSA lessons

The additional lessons provide pupils with structured guidance and targeted practice, helping them address learning gaps and reinforce concepts critical for success at the NGSA level.

Grade six students participating in the lessons programme

Beyond academic improvement, the programme aims to decrease exam anxiety among pupils. With increased exposure to revision exercises and guided instruction, students are becoming more familiar with the NGSA format and expectations.

The expansion of this initiative will play a key role in creating more equal and inclusive learning opportunities, particularly for students who may require additional academic support outside of regular classroom hours.

The ministry is also strengthening NGSA preparations by investing in the training of grade six teachers nationwide.

On March 4 and 5, some104 teachers participated in the specialised training programme in Region Two, designed to reinforce key curriculum concepts and enhance classroom instructional strategies.

Teachers participating in the NGSA training programme in Region Two

The government’s continued expansion of the programme reflects its commitment to ensuring more pupils across the country are adequately prepared and equipped to perform at their best in this year’s NGSA examinations.