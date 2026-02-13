Farm-to-market roads, buses, bridges among projects under $8.4B Region 5 allocation

As the consideration of the 2026 budget estimates continues at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Thursday evening, the Committee of Supply approved $8.4 billion for the Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) Administration.

Approximately $5.1 billion will be spent on improving education, $2 billion on health services, $396.7 million on public works, and $438.7 million to expand the agriculture sector.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, along with administrators of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice)

These monies will be expended on several developmental initiatives, including farm-to-market roads for small and medium farmers, new buses to transport children, and the construction of bridges and roads.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, detailed these projects when she was questioned by Opposition members of parliament (MPs) in the parliamentary committee.

According to the minister, a concrete drain from the Railway Line to the Bennet Dam, Rosignol will be constructed, while bridges will be erected at Second Cross Street west, No.8, 3rd Cross Street Section A, Bushlot, and Welcome Street.

In education, two 30-seater buses will be procured to support students, plus a 19-seater bus. A boat and engine will also be procured to help make transportation easier for riverine communities.

Farm-to-market roads will be extended in Britannia, while a section of the farm-to-market in Quaker’s Hall will be undertaken.

Meanwhile, an ambulance will be procured to serve the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, while the nurses’ hostel and storage buildings at Fort Wellington will be rehabilitated.