Feasibility study for new East Coast water treatment plant

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal on Friday said the Government would be conducting a feasibility study for the construction of a new water treatment plant to serve the East Coast Demerara.

The Minister was at the time engaging residents of the Hope Lowland Community after the water well had collapsed, resulting in low quality water distribution.

Minister Croal was accompanied by Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Mr. Shaik Baksh and Regional Manager – East Coast, (Ag.) Mr. Orion Dhanraj along with other technical officers.

He said the project will be funded by the Caribbean Development Bank. Based on the outcome of the study, funds will be made available to construct the treatment plant, which will source water from the Hope Canal.

“From that study, if all things go successful, we will get the necessary funding to put a water treatment plant to service the entire East Coast Demerara, starting at Mahaica and ending at the lower East Coast,” he said.

Minister Croal said this is part of an overall plan to improve the delivery of quality water along the East Coast and align with GWI’s five- year strategic plan.

Regarding the Hope Lowland well, he said the system which supplied water primarily to Hope Lowlands, Hope Estate and Block 5 collapsed. The Minister said efforts are being made to add some 700 households to the system at neighbouring Clonbrook village.

“You need to give us some week because at Clonbrook they have to divert the connection by the crossing so we are asking for a maximum of two months to bring your water to a level back to where it was.”

In the interim, residents will be receiving water from the Victoria and Enmore water systems. Minister Croal explained further noted that once the process is completed, the community will be added to both systems which will result in increased water pressure to all households.

The Minister also used the opportunity to update residents on the Ministry’s plans for housing on the East Coast. He said while there are now lands for allocations in Hope Lowlands, lands will be made available for allocations in other areas as well. He assured residents that once the allocation process commences, applicants in the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s database would be given house lots. Residents also requested a bus shed and improved internal roads for the community.