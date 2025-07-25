Female officer recognised for exemplary performance at BIT’s graduation

After completing the Heavy-Duty Equipment Operation Course, through the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT), Corporal Chrishaunda Wills of the Guyana Police Force was recognised for her outstanding performance.

Woman Corporal Chrishaunda Wills

Wills was among 141 graduates – 120 males and 21 females – who completed training in Heavy-Duty Equipment Operation and the Electronic Technician Association Fibre Optic Installation at the Guyana Police Force’s Training Centre on Camp Road.

These courses received $12 million in funding from the government.

Corporal Wills explained that while the course was challenging both physically and mentally, she is filled with gratitude for accomplishing it, particularly in a male-dominated field.

“I see this as a great achievement and extra boost to give service to the force and the country,” she stated.

Similarly, Corporal Jatson George was also recognised for his performance in the course.

He noted the challenges that were present at the onset of the training, but said that with constant practice and familiarisation, it only got easier.

Corporal Jatson George

He further stated that Guyana is experiencing an unparalleled transformation, and this course offers the opportunity to upskill.

“I see this as a good initiative since there is a need for operators because of the transformation Guyana is witnessing,” the policeman stated.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Maughn hands over a certificate to one of the graduates

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Board of Industrial Training, Richard Maughn, said the BIT is pleased with developing and upskilling the men and women in uniform.

“Today marks the conclusion of your commitment to personal growth and national development for every one of you,” Maughn said. “When we commit to being involved in education and training, we commit to growing ourselves.”

He noted that with development and growth, every citizen is better positioned to contribute meaningfully to the country.

The CEO charged the graduates to exemplify, lead and grow.

Graduates of the Board of Industrial Training

The Fibre Optic Installation course lasted six weeks, and the duration of the Heavy-Duty Equipment Operation was 16 weeks.