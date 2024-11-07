First 110 houses at Silica City 50 per cent complete

The first 110 young professional homes, being constructed at Silica City, Kuru Kururu along the Soesdyke-Linden highway are 50 per cent complete.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues has since expressed satisfaction with the progress of the work, following an inspection on Wednesday.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, provides the media with an update

She also disclosed that all the infrastructural works have been completed including road and drainage networks and the installation of utility services.

“We are looking to wrap up [construction on] these houses within the next few months…The next stage is to ensure that we have potable water to ensure people can move in immediately by the time the houses are completed,” she stated.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues and CHPA CEO Sherwyn Greaves interacting with the technical team

There are 75 flat housing units and 35 elevated units. The flat houses are priced between $25,200,603 and $25,290,178, while the elevated ones cost approximately $33,980,153 to $34,450,145.

“We incorporated a more modern design that is very beautiful. The recipients of these houses at Silica City will be very pleased with the design and the quality of work,” Minister Rodrigues said.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues and a technical team from CHPA during a site visit to Silica City

Silica City is the brainchild of His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

It will have high-end developments including smart homes with the newest energy-saving technologies for wastewater management, energy management, and water conservation.

The city will have recreational parks, community centres, an electricity grid, and a multi-specialty health facility.

Some of the houses being constructed at Silica City

