First Lady remembers women lost to domestic violence on International Women’s Day

First Lady Arya Ali has called for stronger action against domestic violence as Guyana joined the global community in observing International Women’s Day, reminding the nation of the women and girls whose lives were cut short by violence.

Her Excellency First Lady Arya Ali during the International Women’s Day walk

Speaking during an International Women’s Day walk hosted by the Office of the First Lady Sunday morning at the Kingston Seawall Esplanade, the first lady reflected on the devastating impact of domestic and intimate partner violence.

She highlighted victims who were mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends whose deaths left the nation grieving.

“The number of killings which result from domestic violence or intimate partner violence is a stark reminder of the hard work which lies ahead,” she said.

Mrs Ali iterated that while Guyana has made meaningful progress in advancing gender equality, challenges remain.

Despite progress, she referenced findings from the World Economic Forum, indicating that global gender parity may still be generations away. However, she emphasised that sustained efforts remain critical to building a more equitable future.

She also mentioned that the global movement for gender equality has reached a significant milestone, marking 115 years of advocacy for inclusion, equal opportunities, and the fight to end discrimination against women.

In Guyana, the government and civil society have demonstrated a strong commitment to improving the lives of women and girls.

Meanwhile, the first lady highlighted several initiatives supported through her office, including the distribution of free sanitary pads to more than 3,000 schoolgirls, scholarships for over 200 women, including 100 from hinterland communities, investments in women-led start-ups, and the construction of homes for women-led single-parent households.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, during the morning exercise

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud called on citizens to actively support women facing violence and hardship, stressing that collective action is essential to ending gender-based violence.

“Open your homes, open your hearts, and open your arms…Let the women know that they do not stand alone because you, all of us, are with each one of them.”

Dr Persaud said the event serves as an important show of visibility and solidarity for women, highlighting their accomplishments, sacrifices, and resilience across society.

The minister also acknowledged the role of men who support and advocate for women, describing them as important allies in the continued push for equality and empowerment.

Minister of Labour and Manpower Planning Keoma Griffith also paid tribute to the women who have shaped his life and commended women across Guyana for their contributions to national development.

Reflecting on the role women play across society, the minister acknowledged their leadership in key sectors while calling for continued efforts to address domestic violence.

A section of the International Women’s Day walk on Sunday

“Women continue to work hard. Women, you are hard workers…We see your hard work, we see your resilience, we see your leadership, and today we celebrate with you,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Guyana Yang Yang emphasised the importance of global collaboration in advancing gender equality and empowering women.

The ambassador noted that women are vital contributors to human civilisation and development, highlighting that both Guyana and China share a strong commitment to promoting gender equality and improving opportunities for women.

She added that through cooperation between the two countries, women are gaining greater access to education and playing increasingly important roles in economic, political, cultural and social life, while efforts continue to reduce poverty, end discrimination and support women in achieving a better future.

Other government ministers were also present during the exercise.

The event forms part of activities organised by the Office of the First Lady to commemorate International Women’s Day under the theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls.”