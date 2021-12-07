Five Region Eight villages get tractors and trailers

Five tractors and trailers valued at $4.7 million each were handed over to five villages in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni), as part of government’s efforts to enhance Amerindian village economy.

The equipment will be used to aid the village’s agricultural development, as well as in cases of emergencies, for the village’s tourism drive and to enhance village infrastructure.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, MP handing over the tractor to Kamana village

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, M.P, officially handed over the keys to the tractors to the villages of Waipa, Kaibarupai, Kamana, Kopinang and Maikwak at the weekend. He was at the time spearheading the distribution exercise of the government’s flood relief cash grant in those communities.

Minister Croal stressed the importance of proper management and accountability of village assets. He encouraged the respective village councils to implement a management system to ensure the smooth functioning and operation of the equipment.

“I want to ask you therefore, to take good care of these tractors, that you put a management committee in place to monitor the use of the tractor, to ensure proper usage and that there is no abuse of these equipment. It must be used for the benefit of all the people in the villages,” Minister Croal said.

The tractors delivered to Waipa and Kaibarupai

This year, the government, through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs procured a total of 112 tractors at a cost of $446 million.

Minister Croal said the initiative is delivering on a promise made by His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali to boost the Amerindian village economy, and bridge the gap between the hinterland and coastland.

The communities have also benefitted from a trained and licenced tractor operator through the recently reinstated Community Support Officers (CSO) programme.