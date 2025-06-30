Flood affected residents in Mazaruni receive support

The government has stepped up its efforts to deliver relief supplies to communities in the Middle and Lower Mazaruni that are severely affected due to persistent rainfall.

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat hands over a hamper to a resident

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat spearheaded the distribution of food hampers, mining equipment and cleaning supplies.

He recently visited communities that included Tamakay, Issano, Papi Show, Martin’s Landings and Tasserene Village.

The rising waters disrupted mining operations several retail shops and homes have been impacted.

Minister Bharrat, along with members of the Small Miners Association (SMA), also visited the Amerindian communities of Batavia and Karrau, where they distributed boat engines, solar units to the miners.

The equipment will assist them in their daily operations, contribute to increased gold production, and continue to support developments within the mining sector.

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat distributes mining equipment to residents of Karrau Village

The gold mining industry has shown significant improvements due to direct government support following challenges resulting from smuggling and under-declaration.

Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and Public Service Dr Ashini Singh, said earlier this year that the government will continue its efforts to regulate the sector and ensure these problems are contained.

These efforts include increased compliance, enforcement activities and use of ICT applications to monitor mining operations.