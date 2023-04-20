Foreign Secretary challenges Chinese Delegation from Shandong to increase imports from Guyana in Non-oil products

The Foreign Secretary, Mr. Robert Persaud, met with a delegation from China’s Shandong Province on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to discuss areas of co-operation and trade and investment between Guyana and the Province.

In his remarks, the Foreign Secretary welcomed the delegation and urged for greater collaboration on areas of agriculture and industry and assured Guyana’s continued commitment to addressing shared global issues such as development and poverty reduction. While noting that exports to China have been increasing due to rising shipments of oil, he challenged the delegation to increase imports from Guyana especially as it relates to trade in non-oil products.

Ms. Baiwei Chen, Deputy Director-General of the Foreign Affairs Office of Shandong Provincial People’s Government led the delegation of and spoke to the commitment of the Province to strengthening cultural and economic relations with Guyana. Among areas for cooperation discussed were strengthening the work of the China-Caribbean Development Centre, located in the capital city of Shandong, Jinan, the hosting of a Caribbean Products Exhibition in Shandong later this year and cultural exchanges between youth at the World Youth Conference in China.

Shandong Province is the third largest in China in terms of GDP standing at around US$1.8 trillion and is the biggest industrial producer and one of the top manufacturing provinces. It is also one of the leading provinces in terms of agriculture trade.

