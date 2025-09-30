Foulis youth gain new space for learning, sports, and innovation

Residents of the Foulis community rejoiced on Monday when the Minister of Education Sonia Parag opened the newly commissioned Foulis Learning Centre to nurture research abilities and strengthen the reading skills of early learners.

Lalita Mahadeo, a resident, noted that she is grateful for the learning centre and the playground, as they will have a positive impact on the community members.

Similarly, Rudranauth Roopdeo, the Chairman of the Foulis Centre Ground, said he hopes this facility will bring kids together and help them excel in different areas.

Additionally, he noted that the facility will be further enhanced to create training opportunities for persons within the community.

Another resident, Balram Singh, said he is envious of the youths and the opportunities that are provided for them.

He implored the youths of the community to make maximum use of the learning centre.

“Back in our days, there was no such thing; very few people could even afford to send their children to secondary school“, he said.

Minister of Education Sonia Parag encouraged residents to take advantage of the government facilities and opportunities to improve their lives.

“This centre is not just there for you to sit and read books; it is for you to learn through technology, it is for you to learn through group and team effort. It is for you to learn about the world”, she said as she handed over three electronic tablets to the learning centre to encourage people to be able to become technologically inclined.

Additionally, she mentioned that the pavilion will serve as both a learning centre and a space for spectators of sports.

“So while we have a building and a pavilion, you also have the other part of what the youth should be doing, they should be engaged in sports and physical activities that can actually have their talent flourish,” the minister noted.

The initiative was established following Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo’s visit to the community.

