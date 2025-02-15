Four Excavators handed over to ECD NDCs

Earlier today, Agriculture Minister Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha handed over four mini-excavators to four Neighborhood Democratic Councils from the East Coast of Demerara (Region Four).

Each machine is valued at approximately $14 million and will be used to carry out drainage works in residential communities.

Agriculture Minister Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha

Minister Mustapha disclosed that all seventeen Neighborhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) in Region Four will soon have access to an excavator, thanks to the Government of Guyana representing an investment of approximately $238 million.

Minister Mustapha emphasized the importance of these machines in advancing the development of comprehensive drainage systems to withstand the impacts of climate change. He further noted that the initiative is part of the Government’s broader efforts to modernize and strengthen the country’s drainage infrastructure, ensuring better resilience against flooding.

The NDCs that benefited from today’s handing over were Cane Grove NDC, Unity/Vereeniging NDC, Mon Repos/La Reconnaissance NDC, and Beterverwagting/Triumph NDC.

