From compassion to change – the bold impact of First Lady Arya Ali

Under the dynamic and compassionate leadership of First Lady Arya Ali, Guyana has witnessed a profound social transformation that is far-reaching. Her tenure has redefined the role of the First Lady, not as a symbolic figure, but as a national force for inclusion and opportunity.

Whether through initiatives that empower women, create favourable spaces of inclusion for persons living with disabilities or youth empowerment, Mrs Ali’s work is grounded in purpose and shaped by service to her nation. She has touched lives and improved public spaces, kindling a renewed sense of hope and dignity in thousands of Guyanese.

Transforming public spaces and inspiring national pride

Through her flagship National Beautification Project, the First Lady has redesigned public areas nationwide to foster pride, raise environmental awareness, and provide family-friendly and safe play areas, transforming once-neglected spots into vital community hubs for leisure and exercise.





Scenes from the Kastev Shoreline Park in Meten-Meer-Zorg

Scene from the Kastev Shoreline Park in Meten-Meer-Zorg

To date, 11 recreational parks have been completed, with eight more on track for delivery by the end of 2025. These modern spaces are ideal for the mental health and wellness of both young and old.

From the picturesque Kastev Shoreline Park in Meten-Meer-Zorg to waterfront developments and heritage landmarks, her vision has restored beauty, functionality and purpose into the heart of urban and rural communities. Her projects not only promote environmental consciousness, but they also boost local tourism.

Children are at the heart of her work

Through the Adopt-an-Orphanage Initiative, launched in 2021, the First Lady has channelled over $60 million in support to 11 orphanages, directly benefitting 300 children.

Through these initiatives, children now receive comprehensive healthcare, including dental services and vision services, along with improved living conditions and access to education.

Moreover, over 3,200 students across the country have received laptops, tablets, and essential school supplies, especially from hinterland and riverine communities, bridging the digital divide and opening new doors to opportunity.

Supporting persons living with disabilities

A passionate advocate for inclusivity, the First Lady has championed the rights and visibility of persons living with disabilities.

Her office spearheaded the establishment of the Palmyra Business Centre in Region Six, which now employs 100 individuals with disabilities, providing them with not just jobs, but career guidance, counselling, and purpose.

Her advocacy has resonated on the world stage. At the 18th Session of the Conference of State Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2024, the First Lady proudly highlighted Guyana’s legislative framework, including the Prevention of Discrimination Act and the Persons with Disabilities Act, as models for regional progress.

Empowering women

First Lady Arya Ali has made it her mission to shatter ceilings and widen pathways for women across Guyana, especially those in underserved and Indigenous communities.

In partnership with Tidewater Inc., her office facilitated scholarships for 10 Indigenous women to train as Marine Cadets, a historic shift into traditionally male-dominated fields such as navigation and engineering.

Her Excellency, First Lady Arya Ali, with scholarship recipients

To date, 110 maritime scholarships valued at $50 million have been awarded, empowering women to pursue meaningful careers on the water.

Complementing this, vocational training in cosmetology was provided to 50 women, and 45 survivors of domestic violence were able to upskill through courses at the Carnegie School of Home Economics, giving them both economic independence and renewed confidence.

Menstrual hygiene initiative

Launched in 2021, the Menstrual Hygiene Initiative has directly impacted the lives of over 30,000 school-aged girls, particularly in hinterland regions.

This bold, nationwide effort, backed by $50 million in government support, is Guyana’s first large-scale intervention against period poverty. This initiative goes beyond the distribution of sanitary pads to include education on menstrual health, tackling stigma, debunking myths and restoring dignity to young women.

Support and care for animals

Through an annual fundraiser with First Son Zayd Ali and the First Lady, which attracts children and parents alike, proceeds have gone to various animal shelter groups across the country.

The First Lady’s Office allocated $20 million and a mobile rescue unit to various organisations to enhance their animal welfare efforts.

Her work reflects a broader commitment to community well-being and giving a ‘voice to the voiceless’ by positioning animal welfare as a critical part of Guyana’s development.

Expanding the horizon: global advocacy

Whether it’s advocating for animal welfare, supporting climate action, or engaging in global dialogues on family, development, and sustainability, the First Lady’s reach now extends beyond Guyana’s borders.

In 2024, Mrs Ali delivered an address at the International Year of the Family +30 Conference in Doha, Qatar, where she proposed Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) as a model for sustainable family and community resilience.

In September 2024, her efforts were recognised on the global stage when she was conferred with the Global Female Impact Leadership Award at the Global Power Women Conference (GPWC) at the City University of New York, a recognition of her compassionate and strategic leadership in reshaping lives at home and abroad.

A First Lady of the people

First Lady Arya Ali is changing the way we think about service through her quiet and actions. Her caring and practical leadership style promotes empathy without neglecting policy and places the same value on inclusion as much as innovation.

From orphanages to international summits, from the riverbanks of Region One to the halls of the United Nations, her impact has been unmistakable.

When the history of the last five years is written, Mrs Ali will not only be remembered as the most active First Lady, but as one of the most transformative voices for social good.