Future of medicine takes flight – Guyana to deploy drones for urgent blood supply nationwide, Pres. Ali

In a bold leap into the future of healthcare delivery, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced the rollout of a nationwide drone-based blood delivery system that will significantly enhance emergency medical response across Guyana.

The initiative will be implemented at scale within six months.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, during the commissioning ceremony of the new state-of-the-art regional hospital at Number 75 Village, East Berbice–Corentyne, on Thursday

The system is designed to rapidly transport blood and other urgent medical supplies to hospitals, especially in remote and hinterland regions, reducing critical delays that often cost lives.

“We are deploying drones that will work in full coordination with our national blood bank. This means if a patient in Port Kaituma, Lethem, or Crabwood Creek needs emergency blood, it can be delivered in record time using drone technology,” President Ali announced during his address at the commissioning of the Number 75 regional hospital in Region Six on Thursday.

This project forms part of a larger digital transformation of the healthcare sector. It complements the implementation of electronic health records, AI-assisted diagnostics, and the expansion of telemedicine to 200 remote sites.

“This is not something we’re talking about years from now; this will be live within six months. The future of medicine is digital, and Guyana is not being left behind,” he declared. This innovative programme is set to be one of the first of its kind in the Caribbean and puts Guyana at the forefront of tech-integrated healthcare in the region.