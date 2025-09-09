Gas-to-Energy Project: First gas turbine foundation to be poured Tuesday night

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday received a detailed progress report on Guyana’s transformative Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project from Head of the GTE Task Force, Winston Brassington, as the landmark initiative moves steadily into advanced phases of execution.

According to a release on President Ali’s official Facebook page, in Phase I, which includes the 300-megawatt (MW) combined cycle power plant and natural gas liquids (NGL) facilities being developed by Lindsayca Guyana Inc., President Ali was informed that the first gas turbine foundation will be poured on Tuesday night, 9 September.

More than 300 Guyanese are already employed on the project, with another 100 workers set to join within the next month. The remaining turbine foundations will also be completed within that period.

Phase II of the project, which envisions a second 300 MW plant and an additional NGL facility, is also progressing.

The president was told that seven submissions had been received, and discussions are now ongoing to finalise the list of pre-qualified firms before proceeding directly to the engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and financing arrangements.

President Ali was further updated on plans for the Wales Industrial Zone, which will serve as a hub for energy-driven industries. An updated map has been prepared to highlight the existing and proposed infrastructure, with land allocated for a data centre, ammonia/urea plant, and glass factory.

Notably, 20 million cubic feet of gas per day (MCFD) will be set aside for a fertiliser plant capable of producing 300 tonnes per year (TPY) of urea. President Ali was also assured that discussions will soon be advanced with local and international companies that have expressed strong interest in the facility.

The GTE project is central to Guyana’s economic diversification, energy security, and industrial expansion, as the benefits will extend far beyond cheaper and more reliable power.

The historic GTE project is being constructed at Wales in Region Three.

When completed, it is expected to cut electricity costs in half, bringing much-needed relief to Guyanese, as well as providing a multitude of employment opportunities.