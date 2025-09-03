GECOM approves request for recount of ballots cast in Sub-District 4 of District 4

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has received a valid request for the recount of the ballots cast in Sub-District 4 of District 4 from the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

In this regard, the Commission will conduct the recount on Thursday, September 4, 2025 from 8:00hrs, using a total of 25 workstations. The recount exercise will proceed uninterrupted until completion.

In view of the foregoing development, the Chief Election Officer, Mr. Vishnu Persaud has written to all political parties informing of the APNU’s request and the need for each party to ensure that at least one accredited agent is present for each workstation.