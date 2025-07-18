GECOM approves six (6) Political Parties to contest in General and Regional Elections

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has approved Lists of Candidates for six (6) Political Parties to contest in the upcoming General and Regional Elections. This decision was taken at a special meeting of the Commission held on Friday, 18th July 2025, in keeping with the legal requirements and within the statutory timelines post Nomination Day.

The approved parties are A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Alliance for Change (AFC), Assembly of Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), Forward Guyana Movement (FGM), Peoples Progressive Party / Civic (PPP/C) and We Invest in Nationhood (WIN).

However, it must be noted that while all six (6) parties will contest in the General Elections, only the APNU, AFC, PPP/C and WIN have submitted lists to contest in all ten (10) electoral districts in the Regional Elections.

The ALP will only be contesting in districts 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10 in the Regional Elections while FGM will be contesting in the Regional Elections in districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 10. These lists of candidates were also approved by the Commission.

Nomination Day for General and Regional Elections was held on the 14th July, 2025 and political parties were required to submit Lists of Candidates to the Chief Election Officer. A total of seven (7) political parties submitted their lists of candidates to contest in the upcoming elections. However, after careful examination and processing of the respective lists to ensure that they confirm to the legal requirements, the six (6) parties listed above were approved by the Commission to contest in the elections.

During the processing of the lists, political parties whose lists contained defects were notified by the Chief Election Officer by the 15th July, 2025. Those parties were statutorily required to correct those defects highlighted by the CEO and resubmit by the 17th July, 2025. The resubmissions were received within the required timeline and processed; thereby allowing GECOM to approve the respective Lists of Candidates on the 18th July, 2025.

Notwithstanding these approvals, the Representatives and Deputy Representatives of Lists have until the 21st July, 2025 to notify the CEO in writing of joinder of lists. Thereafter, the CEO will gazette and publish the approved lists of candidates on the 23rd July, 2025.