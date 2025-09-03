GECOM releases declared results for six of ten districts

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has released the declared results from the Returning Officers (RO) for the 2025 General and Regional Elections for six of the country’s ten districts.

The declared results reflect a strong lead for the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), which has secured a majority of votes in Regions Two, Three, Six, Eight, and Nine.

Electorates preparing to vote on Election Day

The official declarations of Returning Officers (RO) in each district show the following results for the PPP/C:

District Two – 17,478 votes

District Three – 48,055 votes

District Six – 41,320 votes

District Eight – 2,872 votes

District Nine- 9,938 votes

District Ten – 4,260 votes

National and Regional elections took place on September 1 and were observed by international and regional bodies, including the Commonwealth, the Carter Centre, the European Union, and the Organisation of American States (OAS).

These organisations were invited by the Government of Guyana to ensure a transparent and credible election.

As GECOM continues to tabulate the remaining votes and declare official results, the nation is patiently awaiting the official declaration that will determine the nation’s leadership for the next five years.