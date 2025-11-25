GGMC calls on all miners to comply with mining laws or face consequences

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) wishes to draw further attention to the mandate by His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in relation to enforcement action with respect to mining operations which are found to be in breach of Mining Regulations and miners who are found to be conducting their mining business contrary to the good practice; especially where the accounting for gold production, environmental stewardship and the employment of undocumented persons are concerned.

Firstly, the GGMC is giving notice, that the mining legislation and associated laws and policies, which govern the mining sector, are applicable to all, throughout the country. This includes all communities and villages, including those which reside within Amerindian Titled Lands where such communities are desirous of having mining as an economic venture.

Secondly, the GGMC is prepared to extend to those communities and villages including Amerindian Titled Lands upon which mining is being conducted, the necessary guidance towards the application for and issuance of the prescribed documentation, which permits legitimate mining operations with legally registered equipment and the use of the proper recording stationery to provide accountability for gold produced and sold.

Thirdly, the GGMC gives notice that all gold recovered from mining is required to be sold to legitimate purchasers such as the Guyana Gold Board; Licenced Gold Dealers and Licenced Traders. Any gold sold otherwise, constitutes an illegal act for which such gold can be detained, charges made and assets seized.

The GGMC is mindful that there continues to be lower than expected declaration for gold even though very favorable prices prevail and the level of mining throughout Guyana’s Mining Districts has been intensified. This is an unsatisfactory situation, especially where the effects of poor environmental stewardship are prevalent despite the significant efforts by the GGMC to engage, educate and enforce as necessary within the sector.

In keeping with the directions of His Excellency the President on this subject and in coordination within the Ministry of Natural Resources, the GGMC will escalate its collaboration with other related State Agencies to arrest the observed lawlessness by some who are exploiting the mineral resources of Guyana without contributing the proper returns that are due to the state and people of Guyana.

The GGMC calls upon all throughout the mining sector to be responsible operators or be subject to the full effect of the law.

Newell Dennison, Commissioner.