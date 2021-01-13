Glowing tributes for fallen PPP/C Central Committee Member

-Majeed Hussain remembered as son of the soil

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali led tributes last evening for fallen People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Central Committee Member, Mr. Majeed Hussain at a Night of Reflection and Memorial Service held at the Muslim Youth Organisation compound, Woolford Avenue.

President Ali said he was at a loss for words in coming to grips with the death of a “friend and brother.”

“This is a great loss for the party and a great loss for me personally.”

He described the relationship as special and reflected on Hussain’s influence throughout his political career.

“Who Majeed Hussain is to the PPP and to me personally, there’s no words that can describe the relationship. In local terms, I think you would describe this as someone who always have your back. There was not a moment that Majeed Hussain did not have my back throughout my political development. I can point to specific examples where Majeed stood up with me, where Majeed stood up side by side with me… I can assure you, in every corner of this country he is known because of his love; first of all for life, his love for humanity, his love for country and his love for community. And in demonstrating his love for all of this, he loved, he cared and he held the People’s Progressive Party as his greatest love and he cherished the party.”

The President also reflected on Comrade Majeed’s positive attitude and how he embraced every task with honour and dignity.

“This is the Majeed Hussain who we celebrate.”

The President then expressed profound gratitude to the family members for their support throughout the years.

“You loaned us a gem and we cherished him and loved him tremendously.”

President Ali also expressed appreciation to the doctors and nurses who cared for Majeed during his period of illness.

He assured all that in Majeed’s honour, the party will continue to push on in service to all Guyanese.

“This is also an opportunity for us to reflect that time is passing us by so quickly, we’re all getting older, but we remain committed to what brought us together in the first place, that is the people of Guyana, the People’s Progressive Party and serving our country. This is a great loss for the party and a great loss for me personally.”

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, who also serves as general secretary of the PPP/C echoed similar sentiments while reiterating that the party has suffered a tremendous loss.

“Majeed Hussain’s passing will leave a gap in the lives of many people, in the lives of his friends, his family and most importantly for me a huge hole in the leadership of the People’s Progressive Party.”

The Vice President noted that while there are many persons who contributed to the struggle to free Guyana, post 2015, Majeed was always in the “thick of things” in every action taken by the PPP/C.

“Tonight, we in the PPP, we have suffered an enormous loss…Let us all pledge to continue his work and once again our deepest sympathies to the family and relatives of Majeed.”

A number of other prominent politicians, including Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Hon Gail Teixeira, Minister of Agriculture Hon Zulfikar Mustapha, former Minister Harripersaud Nokta and MP Lenox Shuman joined with family members to reflect on the life of Comrade Hussain.

Among the other Cabinet members at the Reflection were Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon Anil Nandlall, Minister of Natural Resources, Hon Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Human Services and Social Security Hon Dr Vindhya Persaud, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Hon Kwame McCoy and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Hon Charles Ramson Jnr.

Hussain, who died on Saturday morning at the age of 59, leaves to mourn his wife and three children.