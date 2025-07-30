Government built, equipped four more health centres in Region Five in three years – Min. Anthony

As the government continues to build a world-class healthcare system in the country, heavy focus is also being placed on ensuring comprehensive primary healthcare services are provided to Guyanese countrywide.

In line with this vision, the government has constructed and equipped four more health centres in Region Five over the last three years.

These include the $37 million health centre at Esau and Jacob and the District Number 10 Lakeville Health Centre.

The $37 million health centre at Esau and Jacob

These health facilities are offering various services including maternal and child healthcare, family planning, general outpatient services, chronic disease management, home visits, pharmacy services and school health programmes.

“Not only are we looking at tertiary care in the region, but we are ensuring that we can have good primary care as well,” Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony disclosed the opening of Bath Regional Hospital in Region Five, on Wednesday.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony during remarks at the opening of Bath Regional Hospital

The government also facilitated improvements to the region’s healthcare system, reducing the need for residents to travel to Georgetown to access medical services.

Minister Frank explained that the opening of the modern hospital is a milestone in Guyana’s journey towards building a world-class healthcare system.

The health minister added that the transformation, led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, that is taking place in the health sector will help to better position Guyana as a healthcare leader in the Caribbean.

“Your leadership reminds us that real development is not measured by economic growth but in health, safety and dignity of our people,” he highlighted.

Over the years, investments have been channelled into digital health, modern hospitals, training programmes, and medical drugs, among other initiatives, to meet the needs of all Guyanese.

For instance, new programmes such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular were also introduced in the region to better serve the patients.

Two modern digital X-ray machines were installed at Fort Wellington and Mahaicony Hospitals last year.

Fort Wellington Hospital is now better equipped to provide advanced medical services to patients due to the substantial investments made by the government.

Shifting his attention to the new Bath Regional Hospital, Dr Anthony said, “We will ensure that we have healthier families, stronger communities, and we can look forward to a brighter future for Region Five.”