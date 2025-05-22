Government fostering development in Amerindian communities through consultations – Min Parag

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag has emphasised the strong partnership that the government shares with indigenous villages regarding initiatives to improve their livelihoods.

Minister Parag noted that her ministry plays a vital role in supporting the development of hinterland and Amerindian communities, complementing the work of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag addresses the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference on Wednesday

The minister was at the time speaking during the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Wednesday.

Local government, she noted, is recognised as a crucial part of Guyana’s democratic structure that fosters grassroots engagement and ensures development aligns with the needs and inputs of the people.

“We get feedback from you, whether we’re on the ground or whether you’re submitting that to us. And at the central government level, we can be able to assist with development that is needed in the community,” Minister Parag told the indigenous leaders.

Highlighting past success, the minister spoke about how development has progressed over the last four years, thanks to engagements facilitated at the NTC Conference.

She cited the example of a road that was requested and subsequently graded, noting that this serves as evidence that the government listens and responds to the specific needs of communities.

The minister also said many toshaos expressed satisfaction during the conference, noting that their requests were being met as submitted, rather than being replaced with unrelated initiatives.

Amerindian villages have enjoyed autonomy in using funds from the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, with the allocation increasing from 15 per cent to 18 per cent.

More than 200 leaders pay keen attention during the conference

The minister said the government has a hands-off approach that allows communities to craft their own work development programmes.

Meanwhile, several developmental programmes were highlighted, including the provision of school buses, water storage tanks, and information and communication technology (ICT) hubs with internet access, the GOAL scholarship programme, and the introduction of telemedicine sites in remote regions.

These initiatives have delivered healthcare and education to Amerindian communities in unimaginable ways.

The achievement reflects the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government’s fulfillment of promises made in consultations before and after the 2020 elections, the minister said.

