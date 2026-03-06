Government implementing more strategies to push women entrepreneurs

The government is implementing a series of strategic initiatives to expand opportunities for women entrepreneurs while empowering them to build sustainable businesses locally or even abroad.

Speaking at the opening of the ‘We Lift 6’ conference on Friday, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, highlighted several programmes designed to remove barriers that have historically limited women’s economic participation.

Local business owner engages a customer at the We Lift Expo

Among the major measures is a $1.2 billion investment to expand childcare services under the emerging Care Economy Initiative.

The minister explained that many women have traditionally had to delay or abandon their career ambitions due to the lack of reliable childcare.

“Many women have not been able to realise their dreams of a profession, their dreams of a career, their dreams of academia, because they would have had to delay all of these things because they didn’t have child care,” she said.

To address this challenge, Minister Persaud explained to the large audience at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre that the government has established both daycare and nightcare services.

She explained that these services support women and assist them by providing home-based and community-based childcare centres.

“We are working on an ambitious plan of having home-based and community-based centres led by consortia of women to provide the service of childcare, and also to provide a safe space for children,” she disclosed.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, at the ‘We Lift 6’ Expo opening

In addition, further support will be provided through financing from the Guyana Development Bank, which is being capitalised to offer collateral-free loans of up to $3 million and preferential financing of up to $7 million.

The facility is intended to help women launch and expand businesses without the traditional barriers associated with accessing credit.

At the same time, thousands of women are already benefitting from training through the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN).

According to the minister, more than 21,000 women across Guyana have been trained under the programme, gaining skills in entrepreneurship, information technology and other areas designed to support financial independence.

The government is also expanding opportunities for women to enter non-traditional industries through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and the City and Guilds Programme, allowing women to gain certification in fields such as welding, carpentry, electrical installation and masonry.

A section of the gathering at the opening of We Lift

The minister pointed to the importance of addressing social challenges that often hinder women’s economic advancement.

Through the establishment of Hope and Justice Centres, survivors of abuse can now access a range of services including police reporting, medical care, counselling and legal assistance, all in one location.

She emphasised that platforms such as the ‘We Lift Expo’ play an important role in connecting women with opportunities for growth and leadership, encouraging entrepreneurs to be role models for this generation.

“Be all that you can be and all that you’re meant to be. Look at the role models that you have in your homes, your communities, your country, and be those people too,” she emphasised.

More than 400 women-owned businesses from across Guyana are set to showcase their products and services at the ‘We Lift Expo’, which will be launched later on Friday. Held under the theme “Let Her Bloom,” the three-day event will run up to March 8.