Government injects over $28 billion into prison reform

The government has invested more than $28 billion in the development of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) over the past five years, as part of a broader drive to modernise the nation’s correctional system.

Director of Prisons (ag), Nicklon Elliot

Director of Prisons (ag) Nicklon Elliot, speaking at the opening of the 2026 GPS Senior Officers’ Conference, said the funding aligns with the service’s strategic plan and reflects a broader commitment to prison reform, institutional strengthening and regional security.

He said, “Such investments are directly linked towards the services strategic plan and it is in keeping with the government’s commitment to address prison reform coupled with institutional frame work and the regional security posture.”

The director added that 2025 was a very productive year for the prison service with a series of developments shaping the GPF’s overall performance.

New Prison Headquarters at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara

These included improvements in security, rehabilitation systems and staff performance, driven by a ten-point improvement plan.

The plan targets key areas such as human resource development, service delivery, strategic planning, staff retention and enforcement of operational procedures.

It also focuses on reviewing the legal framework, strengthening data-driven decision-making, revitalising prison industries and improving professional and ethical standards.

“These approaches are instrumental in guiding the prison service development and performance both at the administrative and operational level,” he said.

As part of the reform agenda, a comprehensive review of the legal framework governing the prison system was undertaken in 2025.

This included updates to the Prison Act, standing orders and the broader strategic plan.

Lusignan Prison

Director Elliot stressed that these interventions aim to ensure the prison service operates in line with modern standards and international best practices.

Among the major developments last year was the completion of a new prison headquarters at Lusignan, improving the administrative efficiency and coordination.

Work was also completed on a command centre and the first phase of the CCTV system.

The project being supported by the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) is part of the government’s Safe Country initiative.

Additional upgrades included the construction of the Prison Officers’ Sports Club and recreational facilities at Mazaruni and Lusignan, as well as rehabilitation works on officers’ accommodation.

The director shared that several additional infrastructure projects are currently ongoing to enhance the overall capacity and conditions within the prison service.