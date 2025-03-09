Government invested over $1.2B to enhance water delivery in Region Seven – Minister Croal

The government has invested more than $1.2 billion into the water sector in Region Seven over the years.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal made these remarks while addressing the housing outreach at the Bartica Community Centre Ground last Friday.

Minister Croal noted that there had been some concerns about the quality of the water in recent weeks.

Minister of Housing and Water, Minister Collin Croal delivers remarks at the housing drive

“This week we will be making some major changes in Bartica…The level of investment that your government is making to ensure that all of our citizens have access to water and access to potable water… We have invested over $1.2 billion for water delivery here in Region Seven,” he highlighted.

One of the interventions to increase water access is the new $468 million water treatment plant at Five Miles that is slated for completion by June month-end.

When completed, treated water will be supplied to residents from Five Miles to Seven Miles.

A resident sampling water from the distribution system at Waramadong

Currently, residents from Five Miles are being provided with water from the treatment plant at Central Bartica.

“When that plant comes on stream by mid-2025, we will remove the distribution [system] that is coming from the central location. This will therefore see Central Bartica up to Three Miles getting water on a 24-hours basis,” he explained.

Minister Croal urged the residents to be patient while the government is working to improve service levels and water quality.

Central Bartica’s water distribution hours are 5 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 9 pm. Water is supplied to areas like Mount Grippa Hill and West Indian Scheme between the hours of 5 am and 9 pm. The schedule for Five Miles Housing Scheme is between 10 am to 6 pm.

Ongoing works on Five Miles water treatment plant

“We can’t eliminate the scheduling until we are finished with the second treatment plant…Within one week, we will straighten the Bartica area. I am asking for your patience as we address this,” he highlighted.

To date, water systems have been completed in several areas including Kurutuku, Kamarang, Jawalla, Kako, Bartica, Tasserene, Kaikan, Dagg Point, and Isseneru, among others.

These water interventions have significantly enhanced the delivery of treated water to many households.

