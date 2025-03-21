Government launches $10,000 universal healthcare voucher programme in Region Two

Region Two residents no longer have to pay for basic medical examinations, as the Ministry of Health began distributing the $10,000 universal healthcare voucher along the Essequibo coast on Friday.

The government has catered for 500,000 citizens nationwide to access these tests through the initiative.

The programme is expected to cost the treasury $5 billion this year. It covers a range of critical medical tests including Complete Blood Count (CBC), liver, kidney, and thyroid function tests, as well as Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) tests.

Universal healthcare vouchers will provide free access to basic medical tests

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said the initiative complements other healthcare programmes introduced by the ministry.

Last year, the government rolled out the eye testing and spectacle voucher programme valued at $17,000 for children and adults aged 65 and above. This year, the age eligibility for adults was lowered to 50.

Additionally, an $8,000 cervical screening voucher was introduced last year.

“We have lots of programmes that are going to help people to improve their lives. We want people to take advantage of these programmes because they’re all free and they will help you to live a healthier life,” he said.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony addresses the gathering on Friday

The minister stressed the importance of community participation in ensuring the initiative’s success.

“We have to get a partnership between the ministry and people in the communities. If you spread the word and tell people to ensure that they come and collect their voucher [then] that is going to help us,” he explained.

Member of Parliament Nandranie Coonjah thanked the government on behalf of the residents for crafting such a project.

She posited that Essequibo should no longer be seen as the Cinderella county since it is being afforded all government services found elsewhere.

Member of Parliament Nandranie Coonjah addresses the gathering

“We’ve been hearing so much on health and I want to remind you that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation. If you have good health, you’re able to work, you’re able to earn, and you’re able to access all things that you need in life,” she said.

The government has partnered with 49 accredited public and private health institutions to roll out the programme. The vouchers will be available at health centres, hospitals, and medical outreaches.

