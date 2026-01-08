Government pushes bigger role for agriculture in jobs, incomes and food security

Farmers and rural communities are expected to benefit from expanded agricultural investment this year as the government delivers on commitments aimed at boosting production, strengthening livelihoods, and enhancing national food security.

The 2025-2030 manifesto presents a straightforward plan to modernise agriculture, focusing on resilience and the needs of people, based on progress made from 2020 to 2025. Budget 2026 will include specific details to implement the manifesto’s proposals and additional initiatives.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha at the launch of the new GRDB 18 rice variety

Opening new lands and expanding production

A major pillar of the manifesto is the opening of more than 100,000 acres of new agricultural land. Budget 2026 is therefore expected to fund land development, drainage, and access works to bring more farmers into production, particularly in Regions Two, Five, Six, and hinterland areas.

Modern infrastructure for farmers

The government plans to continue investing in farm-to-market roads, irrigation systems, and climate-resilient infrastructure, reducing losses and lowering production costs.

These measures are expected to directly benefit farmers by improving access to markets and increasing productivity.

One of the farm-to-market roads that allows farmers to transport their produce

Direct support to farmers and fisherfolk

The manifesto commits to sustained input support programmes, including seeds, fertilisers, breeding stock, and technical assistance.

Budget 2026 is likely to expand these initiatives, ensuring farmers receive timely and targeted support to remain competitive and resilient.

Farmers, fisherfolk and other citizens gathered in their numbers at the tarmac of the National Track and Field Facility in Leonora

Value-added production and agro-processing

To increase incomes and reduce dependence on raw exports, the administration plans to promote agro-processing and value-added production hubs.

Allocations are expected to support storage facilities, small processing plants, and training programmes that allow farmers to earn more from their produce.

Strengthening rural livelihoods and food security

The manifesto frames agriculture as central to job creation, affordable food prices, and rural economic stability. By strengthening value chains and reducing farmers’ vulnerabilities, Budget 2026 will reinforce agriculture’s role in national development.

With foundational systems already established in the previous term, the sector is well-positioned to deliver on the expanded commitments outlined in the manifesto, making Budget 2026 the vehicle for translating policy into tangible benefits for farmers and consumers.